Div Com reviews developmental scenario in Rajouri district

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr, 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the developmental scenario of the Rajouri district at a meeting of the concerned officers held in the Conference Hall of PWD Dak Bungalow.

The meeting was attended by the DDC Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan; ADC Rajouri, Sher Singh; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ADC Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal; ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal; ADC Koteranka; Surinder Mohan Sharma; Additional SP, Liyaqat Chowdhury; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SDM Thanamandi, Zakir Hussain; Principal GMC, Kuldeep Singh; ACR, Mohammad Ashraf; GM DIC, Manzoor Hussain; PO ICDS, Kartar Singh; DFO Nowshera, Suresh Manda; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir; District/Sectoral Officers, Executive Engineers besides other senior officers of various departments and executing agencies.

At the outset the DDC gave brief description of the district profile and the physical and financial progress of the various department projects being executed under languishing scheme, District Capex, Back to Village, MGNREGA,14th FC. He also gave details of several welfare schemes being implemented by different departments in the district.

The Div Com, while assessing the education sector, directed the Chief Education Officer to evaluate to improve the women literacy rate across the district, take measures to reduce school drop-out rate, besides conduct a survey to identify the dropouts and put in concrete steps for bringing them back into schools.

About the Jal Jevan Mission, the meeting was apprised that as many as 264 projects have been approved under at an estimated cost of Rs. 1240 crore and the DPRs of all the projects stand prepared. It was further informed that the work on repair of the old hand pumps has already been started and all possible measures are being taken to provide hassle-free water supply to the households of the district.

The Div Com directed the DDC to hold a contractors’ conference at the earliest to resolve the issues of floating of tenders and response thereof.

Regarding the PWD, the Div Com directed the concerned Executive Engineers to bring in his notice any issue of land so that the same can be resolved at the earliest for stipulated completion of the work.

While taking a review of the power sector, the Div Com took a detailed review of progress achieved under various centrally sponsored schemes including DDUGJY, PMDP(Rural), IPDS, PMDP(Urban). He directed the concerned Executive Engineers to complete the work on all the projects within set deadlines.

Regarding the progress of NABARD funded projects, the Div Com asked the DDC to take a comprehensive review of the RIDF schemes being executed in the district and resolve the issues, if any.

While reviewing the RDD sector, the Div Com directed the ACD to complete the work on all the pending works of the previous financial year besides, asked him to conduct a third-party verification of the projects.

Similarly, the Div Com also took a detailed review of the PM social security schemes including PMJDY, APY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMMY, PMUY, PMGSY, PMEGP, Poshan Abhiyan, PM Kisan, KCC, soil health cards, ICPS, BADP, BBBP, housing for all, PMAY-U and other schemes being implemented by different departments in the district.