Div Com releases biography of TR Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rahul Yadav today released biography of TR Gupta, a leading entrepreneur, philanthropist and social reformer in a function organized by Jammu Public Opinion Forum, conceived by CA, R K Gupta, Yash Pal Gupta, Rajendra Motial and Kailash Langar.

In his welcome address RK Gupta stated that this is the first ever function by this forum and the forum shall continue to honour achievers of J&K. The forum shall also act as bridge between the administration and the public without any caste, creed, trade or industry, any federation or association so that the opinion, suggestions, desires, thoughts of the public are placed at proper doors in a dignified way.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu highlighted the role and contribution of TR Gupta for running his empire and for the society, running free dispensary, donations and relief to poor, widows, orphans not only for his community but for public at large. He thanked RK Gupta & his team that such public opinion forum is really required when administration is focused exclusively for good governance with no hassles to public.

Rahul Yadav also thanked the forum that such platforms give a room where one could hear the sentiments of public for further welfare of the society. He congratulated TR Gupta for floating TR Gupta Charitable Trust for the cause of poor.

Citation on TR Gupta which was presented to him by the Forum was read by Dr Nirmal Vinod Former JCCI secretary general Rajendra Motial briefed about the biography of TR Gupta written by him that how a person from village living from hand to mouth has established himself as an entrepreneur and then turned to be social activist and a guide for others to follow his foot prints.

Yash Pal Gupta presented vote of thanks for the valuable time given by all the dignitaries, prominent citizens and Om Parkash Mahajan, who is the inspiration behind the book on the life of TR Gupta.