Div Com Jammu Reviews Power Supply Status In Jammu Division

Directs PDD for ensuring better Power supply in all the regions, especially in 100% smart metered areas

JAMMU, JULY 24: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the status of Power Supply in the districts of Jammu Division.

MD JPDCL, Deputy Commissioners of the Districts of Jammu Division, Chief Engineer JPDCL, Chief Engineer JPTCL and concerned sectoral and district officials of PDD were present.

The Div Com was apprised about the to-date details of the Distribution Infrastructure of JPDCL and the functioning of Grid stations and power supply networks in Jammu Division.

MD JPDCL, Vikas Kundal, apprised the Div Com on the status of Power supply, meeting peak demands, load management and consumer grievance redressal mechanism.

The Div Com directed the officials of PDD for ensuring better Power supply in all the regions, especially in 100% smart metered areas. He further asked the officials for minimum response time for repair and replacement of damaged transformers.

Directing the officials of Power department for minimizing Power curtailments, the Div Com asked them to resolve the bottlenecks in transmission and distribution network, if any.

The Div Com took appraisal of the Power Supply situation in all Districts of Jammu Division from the Deputy Commissioners who apprised him on the power supply, curtailments schedules and response time in their respective districts.

He also reviews the supply of Power supply for agricultural purposes and in the remote and far flung areas of the Division.