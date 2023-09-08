Div Com Jammu Reviews Land Issues Of Airport Expansion

JAMMU, Sept 8: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the status of land acquisition and related issues pertaining to the Jammu Airport Expansion Project here at a meeting of functionaries of the stakeholder departments.

Seeking the details about the Jammu Airport Expansion project, he was informed that the land acquisition had almost been completed and only a few patches of land with structures and buildings of Animal Husbandry at Belicharna were not handed over to the Airport Authorities.

It was informed that 20 structures have already been vacated by Animal Husbandry and 2 more were vacated today paving the way forward for completion of the project. “Alternative land has been provided to the Animal Husbandry Department for shifting its hatchery and office buildings. The land has been provided in Nagrota and Chatha areas” the meeting was told.

The Div Com instructed DC Jammu to resolve the issues on the allotted land to facilitate shifting of Animal Husbandry buildings in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Director Animal Husbandry, Director Airport, Assistant Commissioner central, Additional Secretary Civil Aviation Department and other concerned officers.