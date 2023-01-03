Div Com Jammu Hands Over Ex-Gratia Relief To Families Of Persons Killed In Dhangri Terrorist Attack

RAJOURI, Jan 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today visited the residences of families of those who lost their lives in the Terrorist Attack at Dhangri, and handed over ex-gratia relief sanctioned by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha had announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for each family, who lost their members in the cowardice Attack by the Terrorists.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and assured them of every possible support and assistance from the UT Government.

The Divisional Commissioner also visited GMC Rajouri, to know about the condition of the persons injured in the attack. He directed the Health authorities at GMC to provide best treatment and ensure that injured and their attendants do not feel any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Kataria, Accounts Officer, Rajesh Sharma also accompanied the Divisional Commissioner Jammu.