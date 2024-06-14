Div Com Jammu, ADGP Jammu Meet Members Of Civil Society Jammu

Invited suggestions for better conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra and countering misinformation, rumors on Social Media

JAMMU, June 14: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain today convened a meeting with members of Civil Society Jammu regarding smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra and countering misinformation regarding the prevailing situation in Jammu region.

DIG JSK range, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, ADM Jammu, religious leaders, heads of social, religious, organizations, Transporters, Business community and other prominent citizens were present.

At the outset of the meeting, the Div Com Jammu invited suggestions from the Civil Society for better conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024. He impressed on the crucial role of civil society and the general public in the smooth and successful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

A number of prominent citizens including heads of religious organizations, charitable trusts, business and transporter associations spoke on the occasion. They put forth valuable suggestions for ensuring best facilities for the pilgrims of SANJY-2024 and increasing tourist footfall at tourist destinations of Jammu region.

All the members of the civil society Jammu expressed commitment for full cooperation and assistance towards serving the pilgrims during the annual holy Yatra. Suggestions were given regarding decongestion in the city, ample parking spaces, CCTV surveillance, proper lighting, drinking water and other amenities for pilgrims and tourists.

The meeting also discussed measures to counter misinformation regarding the prevailing situation in Jammu region with the help of the general public. The participants presented their views and expressed concern over the rumors that spread on Social media during sensitive times.

The ADGP Jammu while interacting with the members of the civil society appealed to the Civil Society members and general public to not pay any attention or believe on any information unless it is confirmed and provided on authorized platforms. People should refrain from forwarding misleading and unconfirmed information on social media platforms and whatsapp groups as this could create a panic and unnecessary problems, he added.

The Div Com Jammu urged all the participants to act as informed citizens for providing continuous cooperation to the administration for the greater good and safety of the general public of Jammu. He asked for increasing the Police Public meetings and making it a regular feature of the working of police in rural and sparse areas.

DIG JSK range and Deputy Commissioner Jammu also advised the people to keep a close vigil in their areas and inform the authorities about any suspected activities in their areas.

SSP Jammu said that all the significant points voiced during the meeting have been noted for appropriate action. Business owners and heads of religions and charitable institutions were asked to install CCTV cameras around their shops and establishments.