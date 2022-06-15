Div Com inspects ongoing works of Tawi River Front project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today inspected the progress of ongoing works on Tawi River Front View project being executed by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) under Smart City Mission of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The Div Com was accompanied by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) & CEO JSCL, Rahul Yadav; consultants; site engineers besides other concerned officials.

During the visit, the concerned engineers apprised the Div Com about the work completed so far besides future work plan.

It was informed that the sufficient manpower has been deputed for expeditious work on the project while the work is going on in double shifts.

It was informed that work on machinery mobilization, grating, centre making, topographic survey benchmarks has been completed while work on construction of Diaphragms is in progress.

The Divisional Commissioner took a round of various spots and inspected the work.

He directed concerned officials to clear all the bottleneck if any and expedite the pace of works for timely completion of the prestigious project.

He also instructed them to ensure quality parameters of each work.

Pertinently, the JSCL is developing Tawi River front on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. The project is aimed to enhance the aesthetic value of the River Tawi by enhancing natural purifying capabilities, as well as promoting environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

The 7 KM long river front is proposed to be completed in 2 phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Main Tawi Bridge and phase 2 from Main Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge. Pathways would be constructed on both the sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public.

Initially work on 2.7 km from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to Vikram Chowk Bridge has been taken up under the phase I.