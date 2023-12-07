Div Com, IGP Review Arrangements For Republic Day 2024

JAMMU, DEC 7: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Anand Jain today chaired a meeting of the Heads of Departments to review the preparations for the celebration of Republic Day-2024.

The Div com discussed in detail the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of the National event. He stressed on close synergy among the concerned departments in the process of making available all required logistics well in advance.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on selection of contingents, finalization of cultural presentations, provision of Transportation, sanitation, cleanliness, face lifting of the venue, decoration of stage, seating arrangements. The stakeholder departments were allotted different tasks with strict instructions of accomplishing the assignments with precision and planning.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Director School Education and Secretary J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages to immediately furnish the lists of student contingents and cultural presentations, while BSF, Army, Police were also told to share the lists of respective contingents.

Asking the stakeholders to finalize the cultural items, he stressed on starting the rehearsal at the earliest.

The JMC functionaries were told to ensure sanitation, water tanker, and mobile toilet facilities at the main venue and venue for rehearsals.

Necessary directions were issued to the concerned departments for selection of contingents, cultural programmes, rehearsals, transportation facilities for participants, traffic management, security and other important arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

The Div Com asked Deputy Commissioner Jammu to visit the venue to assess the works required to be done before the event like face lifting, whitewash etc and also finalise the commentators in consultation with the Information Department.

The Div Com also directed Departmental Heads to appoint nodal officers of their respective departments for coordinating and finalising the arrangements. The Div Com asked for establishment of a Control room at the venue comprising officers of all the concerned departments for finalizing arrangements. He issued strict directions to ensure presence of officers from all concerned departments.

Meanwhile, the Div Com and IGP also reviewed arrangements for Republic Day celebration in the districts. The DCs instructed to ensure smooth celebrations at Tehsil, Block level also.

IGP instructed SSPs to ensure adequate deployment at Block levels also.

The meeting was attended by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua, Shakti Pathak; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; SSP Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, SSP Traffic besides senior officers of Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, Air Force, Traffic, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, PWD, JMC, Health Services, Information, Education, Cultural Academy, Youth Services and Sports, Hospitality and Protocol, JKRTC and other concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu division participated through video conferencing.