Div Com, IGP, CEO SMVDSB meet Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Div Com briefed Lt. Governor about the arrangements being put in place for functioning of the move offices and law and order scenario in Jammu division besides efforts of the Divisional and Police Administration for ensuring safety and security of the people.

Lt. Governor advised the Div Com and the IGP to keep monitoring every aspect related to law and order and stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the Police Force and the Civil Administration to meet the security challenges in the Division.

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) also met Lieutenant Governor.

The CEO gave a brief introduction of the functioning of the Shrine Board and informed Lt. Governor about the present status of the Board’s various flagship projects in Katra and the Shrine area.

He further briefed Lt. Governor about several arrangements being put in place to augment the existing facilities for the pilgrims and the service providers.

Lt. Governor advised CEO to ensure time-bound completion of all works and ensure requisite amenities for all pilgrims.