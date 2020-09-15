Div Com holds public darbar, takes stock of grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today held a public darbar and listened to public grievances as a part of Jan Abhiyan organised by Government in the run up to Back-to-Village phase III programme.

On the occasion, scores of public delegations, individuals participated and put forth their demands for their redressal.

A deputation of Talab Tillo apprised the Div Com about the encroachment of land in their area, while a group of Refugees of 1947 complained that the land allotted to the at Hiranagar has been usurped by some persons. Some individuals also put forth their grievances related to change in mutations. An individual from Shakti Nagar sought investigation against a private company, which he alleged siphoned huge amounts of public money.

The Div Com gave a patient hearing to all the deputations, individuals and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for resolving the issues. He also assured the public that all their genuine demands would be redressed at the earliest.

Additional Commissioner Jammu, Assistant Commissioner Central, Deputy Director Planning and other officers were also present during the Public Darbar.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner convened a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and NHPC to review the progress on major power projects being executed in the district.

He reviewed the progress on Pakal Dul and Kiru and Kwar power projects coming up in the district. The concerned officers apprised the Div Com about the present status of work on the twin projects. It was informed that the work is in progress and is being carried out by following COVID protocols.

The Div Com asked the district administration and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on these major power projects for their timely completion.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd, while Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conference.