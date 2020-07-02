Div Com asks DCs to restore old, develop new water bodies

*Reviews land acquisition for new Grid Stations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today asked Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to restore old water bodies in each panchayat/village besides developing new in the districts.

Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while reviewing action taken on the directions of National Green Tribunal in this regard at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners held here today.

The meeting was attended by Member Secretary J&K Pollution Control Board, B M Sharma, ACR Jammu, Vijay Sharma besides senior functionaries of Horticulture and other concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner enquired from the DCs about action taken by their respective district administrations for conservation and preservation of water bodies.

The DCs apprised Div Com that they have already identified water bodies and restoration of ponds in the village and other water bodies under MGNREGA and other schemes is in progress. They also informed about number of ponds, water bodies identified for restoration in their respective districts.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to hold a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue and lay focus on restoration of existing water bodies besides developing new water bodies in the districts on priority. He also asked them to submit action taken report in this regard within week’s time.

He also directed the DCs to develop orchards on the vacant government land available in their respective districts. He advised them to fence the vacant land and plant local species of fruits there besides Horticulture department was asked to assist DCs for development of orchards in the districts.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner sought details from DCs regarding issuance of Domicile certificates in their districts.

The DCs apprised the Div Com of total number of certificates issued so far in their respective districts.

The Div Com asked DCs to expedite the process and submit weekly reports in his office regarding issuance of domicile certificates.

Meanwhile, Div Com convened a meeting of concerned officers to review progress on land acquisition cases for Grid Stations in various districts of Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, JPDCL Projects, Manhar Gupta, Chief Engineer, JPDCL Transmission, Sudhir Gupta, Chief Engineer, JPDCL Distribution, Gurmeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu, Vijay Sharma, SDM South, Shrikant Suse besides concerned Tehsildars of JDA, Revenue and other concerned officers.

The Div Com sought cases wise details of land acquisition cases for establishment/ installation of new (Extra High Voltage) Grid Stations under centrally sponsored schemes.

The concerned officers apprised the Div Com of present status of land acquisition cases. It was informed that in most of the cases the issues have been resolved and land has been handed over to JPDCL while other pending cases are also under progress.

The Chief Engineers informed that the works are in progress where the land has been possessed.

The Div Com directed concerned officers to expedite the process of land acquisition for establishment of Grid Stations in various districts. He also directed the Chief Engineers of JPDCL to speed up progress of works on Grid Stations where land has been transferred.