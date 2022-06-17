Div Com administers oath to newly appointed members of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

JAMMU, JUNE 17: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today administered Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to newly appointed members (Judicial & non Judicial) of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission established under consumer protection act 2019.

Pertinently, the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs vide notification dated May 27, 2022, has appointed Nighat Sultana (Retd District & Sessions Judge) as Member (Judicial) while Hema Choudhary and Maheep Gupta as members (Non Judicial) for redressal of consumer disputes. The appointment shall be regulated by the consumer protection Rules 2020.

Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Nasim Choudhary; Additional Commissioner, Pawan Sharma and other concerned officers were present during the oath ceremony.