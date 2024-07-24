Div Com, ADGP review preparations for Independence Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, today reviewed the preparations for Independence Day celebrations made by the respective district administrations of Jammu Division.

Commissioner JMC, MD JPDCL, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of respective districts, HoDs, representatives from line departments, executive agencies, BSF, CRPF, NCC and concerned were present.

During the meeting, the Div Com took appraisal of preparations made for divisional level function to be organized at MA Stadium in Jammu and the arrangements put in place by district administrations for Independence Day celebrations across the Jammu Division.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu apprised the Div Com about the detailed arrangements planned for the event in Jammu. He informed about the different committees constituted that have been assigned different responsibilities and activities for smooth and successful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

The Div Com directed for timely start of the rehearsal of the contingents and cultural items to be part of the divisional level event. He also instructed the concerned departments for white wash, decoration and relevant repair works at the venue.

He further took stock of the department-wise arrangements to be put in place by them for the Independence Day celebrations. He impressed on the concerned officers for ensuring best arrangements for the participants and the general public.

Threadbare discussion was held on the barricading, seating arrangements, Parking facilities, traffic regulation, illumination of offices, PAS, provision of Power, water, security arrangements at function venues, sanitation, medicare facilities, contingents, cultural activities.

The Traffic Department was directed for providing wide publicity of the designated parking spots for the general public and RTC was asked to provide buses for ferrying the participants and public to the venue.

Deputy Commissioners were asked to ensure the hoisting of the national flag on every Government building and schools in all the districts. He further directed for visiting the families of freedom fighters, Martyrs on the national festival.

The ADGP directed the SSPs to make fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations at all the venues by formulating deployment plans well in advance.