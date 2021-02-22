District Udhampur tops in execution of PMGSY roads

Record 257.26 KM road length constructed in last 18 months

UDHAMPUR: A review meeting to take stock of developmental activities was today chaired by District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla.

The progress of work on Roads, Water Supply schemes, Irrigation, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture schemes and projects, which has impact on rural economy was reviewed thread barely to assess the achievements made in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the district has achieved significant improvement in the construction of PMGSY roads in the last 18 months and it has topped all districts in this regrad.

It was informed that against the sanctioned 3075 KM, a total of 1875 KM road length has been constructed connecting 370 habitations so far. During current financial year, 257.26 KM road length has been constructed which is highest in the UT. On financial front, expenditure to the tune of Rs 950 crore has been incurred on the projects.

The department has secured 36 forest clearances during the last year and resolved several issues pertaining to ROW/Contractors which gave impetus to the execution of PMGSY Roads.

Many villages, which were striving for decades together have been provided with road connectivity bringing a significant change in the lives of people.

Pertinently Thathi- Mananoo road; Ritti Kuperla- Sira- Garhi, Tentha to Neeli Nallah road; Mansar to Sorap road; Moud to Pattian road awaiting construction for a long time have been completed in record time.

Apart from roads, District Udhampur is focusing on Agriculture and allied sectors like Horticulture, Sericulture and apiculture in the District.

In this direction, ambitious Jeevika project has been launched wherein clusters with sustainable eco system is being created by integrating all the factors, including assured irrigation, required for enhancing agriculture production,.

About 30 clusters have been completed and efforts are afoot to upscale the project by developing 200 more clusters in next phase.

The outcome analysis of the project Jeevika reveals that the income of the farmers have increased by 6 to 10 times in the targeted area.

The problem of monkey menace, which was hindering the farm sector, has also been tackled through variety of initiatives which inter- alia include promotion of cultivation of Aloe vera, Lime and other citrus plantations. This has also helped to tackle the problem of monkey menace to a considerable extent.

Dr. Piyush Singla, DDC Udhampur emphasized that the District Administration is committed to increase ease of living for general masses, especially those living in far flung areas by providing them all basic amenities such as road connectivity, water supply, irrigation, Power Supply on one hand and creating environment which fetches enough employment avenues for the youth by focusing on primary sector of the economy through awareness, innovation and capacity building.

While concluding, DDC Udhampur appreciated the good work done by PMGSY Division Udhampur so far and also impressed upon to maintain the momentum to further fasttrack the completion rate.