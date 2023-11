District Roller Skating C’ship came to end

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu District Roller Skating Championship, which was organized by Jammu Roller Skating Association, concluded today. The Championship witnessed the participation of more than 300 skaters from various schools and clubs from Jammu district. Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony who distributed prizes and medals among the winners.

The winners in different categories were (5-7 years) quad boys & girls Riyansh Mahajan and Yahaasvin won gold and silver medals, Hardik won two bronze, Mysha won two gold, Anshika Gupta won two silver, Ruheen Choudhary won one bronze and Aujasvi won bronze.

In 7-9 years quad boys & girls; Harsh won two gold, Boby won two silver, Aviansh Khajuria won two bronze, Manika won one gold and one silver, Kavya Sharma one gold and one silver and Ragini two bronze medals.

In 9-11 years quad boys & girls; Adwait Sharma won two gold, Gurtej Singh won two silver, Rudraksh Singh Bhau won two bronze, Aahana Gupta won two gold, Anandini Sharma won silver and bronze, Anshika Thakur won one silver and a bronze.

In 11-14 yrs quad boys & girls; Dharun Sharma won one gold and a silver, Abhinav Bakshi won a gold and silver. In 14-17 years quad boys & girls; Udhay Narayan Sharma won two gold medals, Samit mahajan won two silver.

In above 17 years (men-women) categories Samarjot Singh won one gold and silver, Rajveer Singh Sarotia won gold and Ruhaan Raina won silver. In 5-7 years Inline boys & girls; Akshan Manhas won two gold, Viraansh Gupta won two silver, Arhaan Singh won bronze, Samaira Mahajan won two gold. In 7-9 yrs inline boys & girls; Mridul Jungral won two gold and Aryan won two silver, Meera Ashish Tawade won two gold, Zayra Fatima won two silver.

In 9-11 years inline boys & girls; Tabish Haider Chib and Ainoor Gohar won two gold each. In 11-14 years inline boys & girls; Medhaansh Sharma and Tamanna Saini won two gold each. In 14-17 years inline boys & girls Lakshya veer Singh won two gold while Ruhika Sharma won one gold.

In Roller Hockey Masters above 35 years category; Roller Athlete Skating Club won Gold medal while silver goes to Addiction Roller Hockey Club.

In Roller Hockey Senior Men’s category; Hockey Club Classico won Gold while Silver went to Shiva Roller Skating Club. In Inline Hockey Senior Men’s category: Phoenix Club won Gold, Silver and Bronze went to Shiva Club and Indiana Club respectively.

In Roller Hockey Junior Mix Category; Hockey Club Classico won Gold while Silver went to Roller Athlete Skating Club. In Roller Hockey Sub Junior Boys Category: Roller Athlete Skating Club”A” won gold; silver went to Roller Athlete Skating Club”B”. In Roller Hockey Sub Junior Mix category; Roller Athlete Skating Club ”A” won gold, silver and bronze goes to Roller Athlete Skating Club “B” and Hockey Club Classico respectively. In Roller Hockey Cadet Mix category; Hockey Club Classico won gold medal, silver and bronze to Roller Athlete Skating Club ”B” and Roller Athlete Skating Club ”A” respectively.