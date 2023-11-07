JU Basketball team beats Amity in North Zone Inter University tourney

*Hockey, Volleyball, Cricket matchers held in JU’s Inter-Collegiate Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The University of Jammu Basketball (M) team won their third consecutive tie and strengthened their positions in the ongoing North Zone Inter-University Basketball (M) Tournament 2023-24 organized by Amity University, Gurgaon. In the third match, the Jammu University team beat Amity University (host) by 59-53 points. The University of Jammu team is accompanied by Rohan Kumar Kundal and Hritik Khullar as Coach and Manager respectively.

In the ongoing Inter-Collegiate Hockey (Men) Tournament-2023-24, GDC Kunjwani team beat PG.Deptt Jammu University team by (4-0) goals. Manmeet Singh made hat-trick by scoring three goals in the 5th, 7th & 18th minutes. Satish scored fourth goal for the team in the 46th minute.

In the second match of the day GDC Kathua beat GDC Poonch by (2-0) goals. Both the goals were scored by Sukhpreet Singh in the 18th & 47th minutes.

In the Inter-Collegiate Volleyball (Men) Tournament GDC Doda team beat MIET team by (2-0) with set scores (25-18, 25-14). In the second match of the Tournament where GDC Samba beat GDC Dharmari by (2-0) with set scores (25-17, 25-17). In the third match GDC Rajouri beat GDC Vijaypur by (2-0) with set scores (25-18, 25-15). In the fourth match GDC Bhaderwah beat GDC Sidhra by (3-1) with set scores (25-14, 14-25, 25-22). In the fifth match GDC Khour beat GDC Poonch by (2-0) with set scores (25-19, 25-22) and PG. Deptt. The Jammu University team beat GDC Jindhrah by (2-0) with set scores (25-17, 25-13).

In the ongoing Inter-Collegiate Cricket (Men) match PG .Arts Jammu University beat GDC Purmandal by 10 wickets and IGGDC beat MIER by 7 runs.