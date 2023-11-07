Jammu runners shine in Ganga Sustainability Run 2.0

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The runners from Jammu shined in the prestigious Ganga Sustainability Run 2.0 (half marathon) held at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Sunday. The run was organized by Vivekananda Youth Connect Foundation which commenced from Ganga barrage and finished at Parmarth Niketan.

Classified in the different categories 10 kms, 21kms, 35 kms and 50 kms the run consisted of a participation of more than 300 runners from various parts of the country. The runners from Jammu Sudhir Anand and Sukreet Gupta completed the tedious 35 kms run, while veteran runner Rajesh Padha, the ultra distance runner from Jammu attained the second position in the 55 plus category in 35 kms run. He completed the run in 3 hours and 52 minutes.

Sahil Sharma, Mukul Manhas and Sahil Saini all completed the challenging 50 kms run. Satpal Gorka and Tejbir Singh also made their marks in 21 kms. Along with these brave Jammu runners the mention of Sudhir Anand deserved a special mention who as a pacer facilitated the 35 kms runners to maintain their pace and also completed his run in the stipulated timing of three hours and forty five minutes.

The event also saw the outstanding performance and brilliant display of woman power from Jammu with the participation of Shilpa Chaku who was the only woman from Jammu to participate and complete the run of 35 kms.