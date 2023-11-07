BOMIS holds Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: In a vibrant display of talent and creativity, Birla Open Minds International School (BOMIS), held its annual day titled ‘Shehjar 2023’ at their school campus in Pampore.

The inaugural day titled Taar Saaz was a harmonious blend of art, music, and culture. Students, guided by their teachers, orchestrated a mesmerizing array of performances that showcased the rich diversity of India’s heritage. A highlight of the day was the open art exhibition, where the students’ artistic prowess shone through their masterpieces. Under the guidance of the Art Club, their creations found new homes, a testament to their talent and dedication.

Adding an entrepreneurial spirit to the festivities, students set up stalls showcasing their skills in pottery, papermachie, games, jewellery, and culinary delights. This initiative not only instilled financial literacy but also allowed them to explore entrepreneurship first-hand.

Mohammad Jehangir Khanday, Joint Director Education (South), ZEO Pampore, Sartaj Mir, Principal and Chairman of GD Goenka, Baramulla, Zuber Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar Pampore, SHO Pampore, and the renowned artist Noushaad Gayoor including rising singing sensation, Babar Mudasir were present on this occasion.

The festivities culminated in a grand prize distribution ceremony, where students were felicitated for their unwavering commitment and hard work throughout the academic year. Mehnaz Rehman Khan, Principal of the school said. “Their performances in the cultural, artistic, and athletic domains were nothing short of spectacular, reflecting their dedication and hard work.”