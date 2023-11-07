VCAJK defeats SVCC by 26 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Veteran Cricket Association J&K (VCAJK) defeated Sharika Veterans Cricket Club (SVCC) by 26 runs in an exhibition match played here today.

Vivek Suri, Captain of Veteran Cricket Association J&K won the toss and elected to bat and opening pair of Amit Kumar & Vivek Suri gave a good start of 37 runs before Amit was out on 21 runs. Anshuman Sharma played a superb innings of 85 runs in just 37 balls & Vivek scored 23 runs taking the score of VCAJK to 185 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Sunil Dutt & Naseer Bandey scored 18 & 17 runs respectively. For Sharika Veterans, Pumpul took 2 wickets whereas Sunil & Kapil shared 1 wicket each.

Chasing a daunting task of 186 runs in 20 overs, Sharika Veterans led by Sanjay Pandita started on a steady note as Vinay Koul & P N Tikoo shared 25 runs for first wicket before Vinay was out on 18. Manoj spearheaded the chase for Sharika Veterans with a well made 70 runs of 47 runs before he was cleaned up by Vivek Suri. Sharika Veterans managed only 159 runs losing 7 wickets giving Veteran Cricket Association J&K a victory by 26 runs. For VCAJK Sunil Dutt, Rahul Khatri & Vivek Suri took 3, 2 & 1 wickets respectively.

Anshuman Sharma of Veteran Cricket Association J&K was declared as Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.