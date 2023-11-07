Ramban 1st District Sub Junior Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 6: A two day long Ramban 1st District Sub Junior Judo Championship concluded at Oakfield’s International School, here today.

About 80 Judokas from different schools and clubs from all over the Raman district participated in the Championship. The Championship was organized by Ramban District Judo Association under the Banner of Jammu & Kashmir Judo Association J&K Sports Council. Sajad Saleem Dar Principal Oakfields School was the chief guest who distributed medals and certificates among the winners and the guest of honour to Hafeej Ur Rehman. The bouts were officiated by Palak Sharma, Shruti Chib and Priya

The results were Gold medal; Lovish Gouria Manan, Shaan Bansotra, Junaid Ali, Sorab Ali, OwaisYaseen, Amarwani, Touqeer Ahmed, Silver Medals Abhay Bansotra, Abraiz Manzoor, Shakeel Ahmed, Arush, Omar Malik. Singh, Adnan, Hanan, Pradeum Manhas, Aliya Ayaz, Navika Rajput, Nadia Iqbal, Manat Gandotra, Teehel Alhtar,

Silver Medals winners were Stuti Vaid, Ayesha Parihar Anizyaj, Ayushi Thakur and Shubrah. Bronze Medal winners were Atif, Manik, Arsalan, Ayaanwani, NaveedIqbal, Priyam Sharma, Uzair Malik, Nimeesha pal, Anmol Thakur, Mahira Manzoor, Divya and Sonali.