LLC partners with Vande Bharat Express to promote sports in India

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways has announced a national campaign as the coveted trophy of the league will travel from November 8 on the Vande Bharat Express. The trophy will travel across 17 different States and UT’s all over the country.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket begins from November 18 to December 9 and will be held in five cities Jammu, Ranchi, Dehradun, Vizag and Surat. Many Union Ministers and the Indian Railways team will be a part of this journey. Marquee sports personalities from across the nation will also be joining them on this coveted event making this journey larger than life.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways stated, “We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation.”

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and contribute in promoting sports. The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues. I would say that Legends are going to rock this season.”

“As we flag off this unique collaboration with the Indian Railways, Legends League Cricket is committed to give the fans the best experience possible. This is a one of its kind initiative to promote the culture of sports to every corner of the country.” said, Raman Raheja, CEO, Legends League Cricket.