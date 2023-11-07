52nd National Sports Meet concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The 52nd National Sports Meet organized by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Jammu Region concluded here today.

In the Under-14 category Chess competitions, Arhasshirsha Biswas of Kolkata Region clinched the Gold Medal, followed by Aayusree Sarkar from Kolkata Region with the silver medal, and Korukonda Rishitha from Hyderabad Region secured the bronze. In the Under-17 category, Daksha Rudra of Kolkata Region triumphed with the gold medal, while Elakshi Srivastava from Jaipur Region secured the silver, and Nisha Bhushan from Lucknow Region bagged the bronze. For the Under-19 category, Adra P from Ernakulam Region claimed the gold, followed by Pournami S also from Ernakulam Region taking the silver, and Shreya Rana from Delhi Region securing the bronze. The overall winner of the Chess girl’s tournament was Kolkata Region, with Ernakulam and Jaipur Region emerged as the 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

In Hockey Under-14; Jaipur clinched top spot in KVS National Sports Meet. Chennai, displaying commendable prowess and resilience, attained the second position while Lucknow’s spirited and competitive efforts earned them the third position.

In a riveting showdown in the Under-17 final, Jaipur emerged victorious, defeating Ranchi with a score of 1-0 to claim the championship title. The high-stakes first semi-final witnessed Ranchi edging past Bangalore 3-2 in a thrilling match. Jaipur secured their final berth by dominating Chennai with a 4-0 victory. The battle for the third-place position saw Bengaluru triumph over Chennai with a 2-0 win, securing the bronze medal, while Chennai settled for the fourth spot.

In the Kabaddi Under-14 final match, Chennai secured the gold medal by overpowering Bengaluru with a commanding 38-17 victory. In the Under-17 Kabaddi final, Mumbai secured a resounding victory, triumphing over Chennai with a score of 33-18 to claim the championship title.

The Boxing Under-14 category showcased exceptional performances by Sakshi Meena from Mumbai, Hansika Attri representing Delhi, Spoorthi Iranna Wali from Bangalore, and Deeksha from Chandigarh, each emerging victorious in their respective weight categories. Ayushi from Delhi, Dimple from Jaipur, Angel Gautam representing Delhi, Mannat Yadav from Bhopal, and Sakshi from Gurugram stood tall, securing gold medals in their specific weight categories, exhibiting exceptional prowess and dedication.

The U-17 category showcased outstanding performance by Bhoomi from Delhi, Vijeta (Gurugram), Megan (Gurugram), Anushka (Delhi), Sneha (Gurugram),Diksha Rani(Gurugram), Vanshika (Gurugram), Sanchi Thapa (Dehradun), Vanshika Yadav (Gurugram), Kajal (Gurugram), Kiran (Jaipur),Khushi (Gurugram) and Pratiksha (Gurugram) achieved victory, securing gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Furthermore, in the Under-19 category, Pawannoor Kaur hailing from Chandigarh, Unnati Banshkar from Jabalpur, Swati Yadav representing Delhi, Radhika Chaudhary from Gurugram, Kashish Verma of Jaipur, Jesmita Doimari from Guwahati, Lavisha Swamy and Harshita Lochan from Jaipur, Manya Singh representing Delhi, and Khushboo from Gurugram achieved victory, securing gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Nagendra Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Jammu Region, expressed immense pride as Jammu hosted this prestigious national sports competition for the very first time in the 52-year legacy of the organization’s national sports events. The outstanding achievers were honoured with certificates, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, each recognition marking their exceptional abilities, culminating in the presentation of a prestigious trophy.