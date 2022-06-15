Disruption in J&K Bank activities

Since Banking is not a static or any of inertial status in its working and is subject to periodic updating and introducing of revised innovative and customer friendly procedures periodically with thrust on security aspect, The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is within its rights, as such, to undertaking of ”major” system upgrading which obviously is in the interests of both the Bank as well as its constituents. However, during the revised exercise being undertaken usual banking activities should not be caused to suffer and customers not subjected to denying their usual banking activities.

Since everything in Banks revolves around the most important and basic to banking – the customer- if the customer suffers due to improperly handling of the situation by the Bank management as has been experienced by the customers, it does not auger well. Banking activities in the normal course cannot and should not be caused to be disrupted. You cannot put up a notice that banking activities are suspended pending installation of the new version in the system as that is tantamount to breaking of the contract between the Banker and the customer besides could be termed violation under ESMA. The managerial competence warrants both the factors receiving equal attention- the customer service and the updating or up-grading procedural process.