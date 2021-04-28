Displaying Rate List

Shopkeepers are supposed to display prominently rate list of those commodities which do not bear on respective packing, the MRP and other details. Vendors selling essential commodities like vegetables, mutton and poultry, bakery, milk and milk products, fruits etc must exhibit rates of these items which rarely any shopkeeper does and the situation has changed to this extent that the practice is almost treated as optional. Besides, there appears to be no authority to inspect and verify at which price a particular commodity was being sold hence a leverage to the vendors to charge as they like especially during festival days. There are other reasons also as transporters’ strikes, disruption of supply chains, inclement weather, closure of National Highways and the like which determine wholesale and retail prices make exhibiting of price lists on daily basis difficult. Moreover, Department of Civil Supplies is required to update itself with daily pricing of the essential commodities to enforce the same in the retail markets. However, this all should give no room for undue profiteering, to overcharge and to resort to other malpractices which the authorities must look into and take action against the hoarders and profiteers. Adulteration is also a menace which needs to be checked sternly.