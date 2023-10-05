Dismantling Of Terror Ecosystem Among 5 Topics To Be Discussed In Anti-Terror Conference 2023

New Delhi, Oct 5: Dismantling of terror ecosystem, good practice in terror investigations, terror funding trends and countermeasures, the use of UAPA and other legal provisions to counter terror and crime, as well as harvesting investive intelligence through digital forensics and data analytics are among five topics to be discussed in the two-day Anti-Terror Conference 2023 that started here in the national capital on Thursday.

These topics will be discussed in five separate sessions– two set to be held on Thursday and three on Friday–of the conference hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and being attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director Generals of Police of various states as well as Central Armed Police Forces.

Officers from Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorim Squad (ATS) of all the states, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Special Cell of Delhi Police among others state and Central concerned agencies are also participating in the event.

Topics like good practice in terror investigations and dismantling of the terror ecosystem will be discussed in the two sessions to be held today following the inauguration of the Anti-Terror Conference 2023 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, three topics such as terror funding-trends and counter measures, use of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other legal provisions to counter terror and crime, and harvesting investive intelligence through digital forensics and data analytics will be discussed on Friday in three separate sessions listed in the agenda of the conference.

Case study on targeted killings, infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, Gorakhnath Temple attack in Uttar Pradesh, espionage, challenges in detection and investigations of transnational crimes, Khalistani terrorism, Left Wing Extremism as well as illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking issues will be presented by officers of NIA and state organizations like CB-CID, STF and ATS in the two sessions being held on Thursday.

The agenda of the conference mentions discussion over case study on ISIS module, generation of financial intelligence for terror funding investigations by Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND), terror funding offences and money laundering, terror funding through crypto currencies, case study on terror funding, use of terror related legal provisions, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), investigations abroad and case study on banned terror outfit Popular Front of india during three sessions being held on Friday.

Important terror-related judgment, case study on chip-off forensics and metadata, capacity building of the state Law Enforcement Agencies, iMOT, drone forensics, GANDIV and its utilities, and challenges of digital and cyber forensics are among others pointers to be discussed in the sessions to be held on Friday.

Union Home Secretary will chair the valedictory session of the conference on Friday.

Before attending the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter,”The Central government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country and said that the the ‘3rd Anti-terror Conference’ being hosted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) here in the national capital illustrate PM’s vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by the nation.”

The Conference will not only discuss various issues to deal with the terror menace as well as prepare a road map in the fight against it in close coordination with other agencies and state forces concerned. (AGENCIES)