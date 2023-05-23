Dismantle ‘Pir Panchalianism’

Ansh Chowdhari

A lot of literature in J&K has revolved around the fact of Jammu and Kashmir being two disparate sets of entities, completely oblivious from one another and having a competitive claim against each other. This, when analysed, looking at the contemporary history of J&K, one understands the exclusive bias that this notion has had on the general psyche of the people in this UT, especially in contemporary times. People have moved towards Pir Panchalianism.

Pir Panchalianism is a term that I’m extrapolating from its geographical meaning to explain the barrier- physical, political and psychological that it represents to create a divide in the UT, of a magnitude that is difficult to compensate or fill because of certain anti balancing forces at play, aiming to undercut the notional semblance of understanding and respect. Normatively speaking, the psychological barrier that Pir Panchal represents has wreaked havoc for the citizens of J&K, where they have cocooned themselves within the two large provinces while aiming to give each other a short shrift at its own behest. This rugged relationship, just like the mountain range, has gone through its lows and highs. Metaphorically speaking, the passes which connect the two regions represent the shadowy and narrow zone of contact devoid of any reasonable concord of any sort. If I borrow Edward Said’s phraseology, then it can be said that these ‘imagined geographies’ have stultified the active transmission of political discourse in the region. Prof Rekha Choudhary in her book ‘Social Diversity and Political Divergence in Jammu and Kashmir’ too has identified a clear geographic divide defining the politics of this UT. She says that “Inter regional irritations and tensions have formed a constant feature of politics of J&K”

The trust deficit in Jammu and Kashmir has contributed towards deepening the regional and societal divide that has unwittingly also created some disturbing analogies engendering fissural tendencies among both the provinces. Coupled with cultural and linguistic parameters this landscape becomes even more confusing and treacherous. These competing paradigms have often crafted disparate groupings that have significantly ushered in a feeling of genuine helplessness and a sullen disposition.

Notwithstanding the different cultural milieus that straddle both sides of this range, a permanent affection towards the Panchals have always been a hallmark of this land. Be it Dogras, for whom Panchals form a northern boundary of their homeland, Duggar; Gujjars or Kashmiris, Panchals have always animated the general conscience of the people living in this land. Keeping the cultural sophistication aside, a political unit must have its population possessing respect and dignity for others. This begets social capital and creates peace and tolerance. OECD’s wellbeing framework establishes positive linkages between strong social capital framework and sustainable economic growth in a system. It’s naivety to assume Pir Panchal as a hindrance to the growth paradigm in J&K. The passes that traverse through these mountains connecting Jammu to Kashmir must be treated as living spaces enmeshed within a rugged territory moving people to and fro across different cultural matrices. These passes are the cultural cauldrons that mediate and convey a sense of continuum, a sense of connectivity and a sense of commerce.

Their potential as a driver for the economic growth for the UT can’t be discounted. They are an abundant source of natural resources. Cultivating an adventure tourism industry in the region having strong interlinkages with the surrounding districts on both sides can elevate the economic standards of all these places. It can also thwart the nefarious designs of the adversary fomenting militancy in the region. Creating a formidable relationship requires trust and respect and once that’s achieved, the competing positions that Jammu and Kashmir adopt time and again, can be eschewed.

The greatness of this UT lies in its diversity and heterogeneity. Right from the plains of Jammu till URi-Tangdhar-Tithwal axis, a unified J&K as a political unit can play a pivotal role in establishing a strong presence in the national mainstream. It can push forward the peace process as well. Pir Panchals that have heretofore been treated as a divider in chief must be supplanted with an idea of them being chief-uniter, one that symbolises the relationship between the two provinces being as tall and solid as its pinnacles. Balraj Puri in his ‘Jammu a Clue to Kashmir tangle’ was perhaps the first and only the major analyst who strived to delink geography as a determinant for enriching the relationship between the different regions. His entrenched focus on creating a mindful and secular space of operation, duly opinionated yet clear and articulate, is perhaps the best modus operandi for the actors to resolve their differences.

The fulcrum of this new idea has to primarily emanate from the civil society of the UT that aims to establish a nuanced and civilized association between different zones of the UT. Striving for these values necessitates our movement for dismantling Pir Panjalianism, a term that I’m singling out for portraying an ideology that creates fissures in the society and fans the flames of polarization. If this threat has to be dealt with, then it’s pertinent for us to cultivate and nourish the flavour of multiculturalism that stridently pursues cohabitation among disparate groups.

I may be accused of creating a fiction that strives to blind individuals from the realities of environmental determinism. Without sounding sanctimonious, I want to argue that what I’m proposing isn’t something special or insurmountable. It has a specific connotation. Why can’t we have student and employee exchange across the Panchals. This can be the very first step of establishing a convention which then can be broadened and widened as per the circumstances. Is it so difficult for us to assess the benefits that may accrue to us in the wake of this development. As per my understanding (no data to substantiate), the internal tourism activity in J&K too is quite underdeveloped and underperforming. If adequately capitalised, this sector too can be game changing for our economy. Incentive for interstate travel, easy LTCs, crafted tourism packages, easy connectivity and information dissemination can play a pivotal role here. There’s no gainsaying in stating that the earlier conceptions of policies that treated tough geography as a hindrance have been largely transformed, especially with the advent of modern science and technology. Geography is now treated as an opportunity for expansion, growth and development. Pir Panchals which once were glamourised just as a trade route to Kashmir needs a holistic relook.