Discussing Public Sector Banks Privatisation With Centre: Shaktikanta Das

NEW DELHI: The RBI is discussing public sector banks privatisation with the centre, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding that the “process will move on.” The Governor was delivering the inaugural address at the India Economic Conclave (IEC) 2021 underway at Delhi.
Shaktikanta Das emphasized that a healthy banking sector, with a strong capital base and ethics-driven governance remained a policy priority. (AGENCY)
