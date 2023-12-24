Disability Categories For PwDs Reservation Increased From 3 To 5: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, December 24 : Number of disability categories for reservation for PwDs (Persons with Disability) has been increased from 3 to 5 by the Modi Government.

Sharing this information with a delegation of Divyang Employees national organisation who called on him, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Incharge DoPT (department of Personnel & Training) , said that in addition to the earlier three categories of 1) blindness and low vision 2) deaf and hard of hearing and 3) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured,dwarfism,acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, the two more categories included are 4) autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness, and 5) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (1) to (4) including deaf-blindness.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of Divyangs. This , he said, is in keeping with PM Modi’s commitment to attend to those sections of society which were left out of the mainstream by the previous governments.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, several initiatives have been taken by him for the welfare of Divyangs.

“Under ‘The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016’, the categories of disabilities have been increased from 3 to 5 and the Central Government retains the power to add more types of disabilities. Besides, the reservation quota for Divyangs has been increased from 3 to 4 per cent in Central Government Services and 5 per cent in Education for them,” he said.

Stating that Divyangs are an integral part of human resource, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government is all committed to work for an inclusive society and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

“Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying Civil Services Examination, increase in the Divyang pension, hike in attendant allowance etc., all possible steps have been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs,” he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that around 15,000 posts meant for Divyangs,which were lying vacant for long years, were filled under a special drive by the government. It was the idea of PM Modi who gave the title ‘Divyang’ (Divine Body) instead of ‘Viklang’ to address persons with disability.

Lauding the concerns of the Prime Minister by empowering the Divyangs, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Minister, suggesting inputs for promotion avenues and service conditions.

The Union Minister recalled that the Prime Minister, in his speech from the historic Red Fort to mark the 77thIndependence Day, promised to develop para-athletes and elevate them to advance in the Paralympics.

During the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in August-September, 2021, Indian Paralympians created history by winning 19 medals including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the government has set up a special sports training institute for the Divyang at various places in the country including one at Shillong.

In the Ministry of Science & Technology also, Dr Jitenddra Singh informed , several schemes had been introduced in the last 9 years to support Divyangs in science, technology and StartUps.