Director Tribal Affairs Ministry reviews Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra preparations in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 18: In preparation for the upcoming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a meeting was chaired by Director Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI, Sangeeta Gupta, today at PWD Guest House Katra.

District Development Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta, ADDC Jyoti Slathia, Joint Director Planning Sunita Kanchan, ACR Anshumali Sharma, ACD Anirudh Rai, SDM Katra Deepak Dubey and other concerned officer participated in the meeting, demonstrating a collaborative approach towards success of the Yatra.

Sangeeta Gupta who is District Prabhari, Reasi for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, asked the officers to ensure robust public involvement, with a particular focus on engaging the youth. The Yatra aims to amplify awareness regarding the Government’s accomplishments and extend the benefits of Centrally Sponsored Schemes to the beneficiaries. She highlighted the deployment of a Digital Van that will traverse all Panchayats, delivering the Prime Minister’s message and hosting promotional events.

Emphasizing the significance of flagship schemes, District Prabhari Gupta stressed the need for effective projection to maximize their impact on the ground.

District Development Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan, speaking on the occasion, shared that the district administration is committed to prepare a comprehensive schedule covering all blocks and urban areas. Nodal Officers have been assigned specific duties to ensure a smooth passage for the Yatra.

The DDC apprised the District Prabhari Reasi Sangeeta Gupta that the administration has depute senior officers in blocks to coordinate the arrangements for Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra, besides organizing training sessions for the officers and resource persons of line departments.

The upcoming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra promises to be a transformative journey, fostering public awareness and promoting the benefits of Government initiatives at the grassroots level.