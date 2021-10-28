Director Police Academy pins ranks to newly promoted officials

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 28: A rank pinning ceremony of the newly promoted Head Constables of Armed Police was held at Police Academy here.

During the ceremony, Dr SD Singh, ADGP, Director Police Academy Udhampur pinned the ranks to newly promoted Head Constables.

The newly promoted officials included Head Constable Ram Lal and Parmod Sharma of the Academy.

Vijay Kumar, (SSP) Deputy Director (Outdoor), KK Sharma, Assistant Director (Outdoor), Ramesh Kataria, PS to Director, Tahir Hussain, Assistant Director (Indoor), Suraj Singh, Assistant Director (Training/R&D) and other officers of Academy were present on the occasion.

Dr Jamwal congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with enthusiasm and highest degree of dedication. He emphasized that the promotion not only upgrades the working status in the Police Department, but also adds more responsibilities and challenges in their new working field. He wished them good luck for a bright future career.