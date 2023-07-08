Dir Tourism flags off special ‘Jammu Darshan’ bus service from Yatri Niwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai and Joint Director Tourism Jammu Sunaina Sharma Mehta today flagged off a special bus service titled “Jammu Darshan” for the benefit of pilgrims staying at the Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

The Bus Service was flagged off in presence of officials of JKRTC, District Administration Jammu and Tourism Department. Four buses of JKRTC carrying pilgrims from Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar were taken to Suchetgarh Border Retreat Ceremony, Bahu Fort-Bawe wali Mata Mandir-Jammu Gandola-Tirupati Balaji Temple Majeen-Amar Mahal Museum and other popular locations of Jammu district during the day-long trip.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism told media persons that the bus service shall be a regular feature for the benefit of the pilgrims, especially during the days when Amarnath Yatra is suspended and pilgrims are putting up at Jammu wherein they can enjoy the locales of Jammu city and its vicinity during day trips. He said that this special endeavour has been a blessing for the pilgrims who are staying at Jammu and is also helping to promote the tourist spots of Jammu region amongst incoming pilgrims and tourists.

Joint Director Tourism briefed the media that bus service shall be an opportunity to promote local destinations of Akhnoor, Jhiri, Suchetgarh, Purmandal, Mansar, Surinsar and Jammu local.

The bus service shall be a regular feature for the entire Yatra period and is a collaborative effort of Directorate of Tourism Jammu along with JKRTC and District Administration Jammu. The bus service shall be available to the tourists on Jammu-Akhnoor-Jhiri circuit, Amar Mahal Museum-Bahu Fort-Jammu Gandola- Tirupati Balaji Temple Majeen-Aquaplex Crown Musical Fountain circuit, Jammu-Surinsar-Mansar-Manwal Temples, Jammu-Purmandal-Utterbehni Circuit.

Among those present on the occasion were Ambika Bali (Assistant Director, Tourism Jammu), Sultan Mirza (Deputy SP Security), officials of Directorate of Tourism Jammu and civil administration.