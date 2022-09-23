DIG Sujit Kumar, SSP Rakesh Balwal awarded DG CRPF’s commendation disc and certificate

JAMMU, Sept 23: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal have been awarded DG CRPF’s commendation disc and certificate for their outstanding performance in the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2022.

Rakesh Balwal, a son of the soil, has been awarded DG CRPF’s commendation disc and certificate in recognition of his efforts in the smooth and successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Balwal was appointed as SSP Srinagar in December last year and has been instrumental in building bridges between police and the public in J&K’s summer capital.

An IPS officer of 2012, Balwal has also been at the forefront of tackling social crimes in Srinagar.

Balwal, who earlier served in the National Investigation Agency, played a key role in the probe of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

He was instrumental in preparing a watertight case against 19 accused involved in the Pulwama attack.

The other police officers awarded DG CRPF’s disc and commendation certificate are Sujit Kumar (DIG, CKR), Zubair Ahmad Khan(SSP, PCR), Muhammad Yosouf (SSP Awanitpur), Ashish Mishra(SSP Anantnag), Dr.G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy(SSP Kulgam), Arif Amin Shah(SP HQR Srinagar),Mushtaq Ahmad(DSP), Farooq Hussain(DSP) and Shamim Ahmad(HC(M). (KNO)