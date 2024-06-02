DIG reviews security, counting preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 1: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch Range, Tajinder Singh, chaired a comprehensive intelligence security and counting preparation review meet at District Police Lines Rajouri today.

During the conference extensive deliberations were held on rejuvenating intelligence grid through effective implementation of basic policing at basic units of Police Stations and Police Posts.

Instructions were given for effective implementation of beat system with prime focus on identifying and effecting tangible surveillance over terror ecosystem, narco- support structure, absconders and other persons of tainted repute.

Notably, the officers in attendance provided detailed account of their field intelligence networks, the current security measures in place, and ongoing efforts at Police Station, Police Post and Police Component level to achieve desired goal of maintaining peace in the area.

The DIG R-P Range urged the officers to augment the ongoing efforts against narco smuggling and terror networks through innovative intelligence collection and analysis techniques in addition to strengthening the human intelligence networks as well.

The meeting was attended by district chiefs of Rajouri Amritpal Singh and Poonch Yougal Manhas along with all Gazetted officers and territorial SHOs of Police Stations within the twin districts of the Range.