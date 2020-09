Dia Mirza slams reports of consuming drugs, says will take legal action

MUMBAI: Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday dismissed reports she is involved in consumption and procurement of drugs, a claim she said was being made with “mala fide intentions”, adding she will pursue the legal route in the matter.

Mirza’s name cropped up in reports after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dhurv Chitgopekar, CEO of a talent management agency, in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus.

Chitgopekar is the CEO of KWAN talent management agency while Prakash is employed with the agency,

In a series of tweets, Mirza slammed “frivolous” reporting and said it can have damaging effects on her career.

“I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions.

“Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work,” the “Sanju” actor wrote.

The 38-year-old actor also said she has neither consumed nor procured any kind of drug.

Mirza said she will tackle the news reports, legally. (AGENCIES)