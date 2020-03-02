Dhoni gets rousing reception in CSK’s first training session

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday received a rousing reception at the the M A Chidambaram Stadium here during his first training session with Chennai Super Kings ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year”s ODI World Cup.

Chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni….” were heard as he entered the M A Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during the net session.

A few hundred fans gathered to watch the CSK players as they began practice for the forthcoming IPL, which begins on March 29.

The talismanic 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, got down to work with some other team members. CSK’s full camp will begin on March 19.

After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. (AGENCIES)