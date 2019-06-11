Dhawan sustains hand injury, set to miss minimum three games

Nottingham, June 11: In-form senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was Tuesday ruled out of at least three World Cup matches after sustaining a hairline fracture on his left hand.

While it is blow to the team ahead of India’s third game against New Zealand, the good news is there is a chance that he will recover and therefore, the team management has not sought for any replacement.

“Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored,” Indian team media manager Moulin Parikh posted on official Whats App group.

While earlier it was learnt that Dhwan had suffered a thumb fracture, it has been clarified that the injury is on the back of his left hand.

“Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia,” the media manager further stated.

The left-hander along with physio Patrick Farhart, went to Leeds for consultation with specialists earlier Tuesday.

Dhawan will miss the game against New Zealand on Thursday and the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday. It remains to be seen if he regains fitness for the match against Afghanistan of June 22 but the team is expecting that he will be fully fit by the business end of the tournament.

“As of now, no replacement is being sought. The team management believes that Shikhar is a match winner and should be given every chance to get fit. In fact, his treatment and recovery can happen faster here and team expects him to be back in action,” a senior BCCI official, currently in UK, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that at no point of time any replacement was sought. Even though the names of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were doing the rounds, the senior official said that they were mere speculations.

“The team management never asked for replacements. I don’t know from where the news of Rishabh Pant joining the squad was making rounds. (PTI)