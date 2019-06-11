Delhi Police files chargesheet against suspended DDCA secretary Tihara

New Delhi, June 11: The Delhi Police has filed two separate charge sheets against suspended Delhi & Districts Cricket Association secretary Vinod Tihara on allegations of being the kingpin of institutionalized age-fudging in state cricket.

On the basis of the investigation, Delhi Police has booked Tihara as well as one Naresh Jain, Principal of Vidya Jain Public School along with parents of players for offences under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using electronically forged documents), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act by several person) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tihara, who was earlier the Convenor of the all-powerful but now defunct DDCA Sports Committee, has had hundreds of allegations pertaining to corruption in team selections across all age-groups.

While he won the elections contesting for the Rajat Sharma group, he had fallen foul with the president within the first months on various cricket and administrative related issues. It included allegations of trying to control recruitment without following protocol and not doing due diligence.

Tihara was then suspended by the executive committee on disciplinary grounds which he subsequently challenged in the court of law.

However, an old case of age-fudging has now resurfaced and the crime branch of Delhi Police filed charge sheets in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Courts last week pertaining to allegations of allowing over-age players in lower age groups. (PTI)