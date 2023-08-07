Dhaksha Unmanned Systems wins order from Army for supply of 200 drones, accessories

Mumbai, Aug 7: Agri solutions provider Coromandel International’s subsidiary and drone manufacturer Dhaksha Unmanned Systems on Monday announced it has secured a supply order for 200 medium-altitude logistics drones and accessories from the Indian Army.

This order comes on the back of a recent contract for the supply of 400 agri-spraying drones from IFFCO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems (DUS) said in a statement.

These two orders are planned to be delivered over the next 12 months, the company said, adding it also has a strong order pipeline which will further increase the potential revenues for the current year.

The company has been selected by the Indian Army to supply its logistics drones. This is a major milestone, said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO of Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

“We are committed to build the latest technologies for drone manufacturing and cater to requirements of the defence sector as well as the farming community of the country, ” he said.

DUS said it has a technology collaboration with Anna University and claims to be the only player in the country to receive type certificates from DGCA for three drone models in medium and small categories for agriculture and surveillance applications. (PTI)