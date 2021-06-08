Dhabas, eateries along NH sealed for violating COVID protocols

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Four dhabas and eateries along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were sealed for violating COVID protocols.

As per police sources, acting tough against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines and opening the shops beyond permissible timings, a team from Police Station Nagrota led SHO Inspector Mohammad Shoket under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Parupkar Singh along with Incharge Tehsildar Nagrota Dhruv Gupta patrolled the area and seized 4 business establishments along the NHW which were opened beyond the time limit of 8 pm.

These establishments include Ranjit Vaishno Dhaba Panjgrain Nagrota, Chander Di Rasoi Jagti Nagrota, Sarpanch Dhaba Panjgrien Nagrota and Paras Ram Dhaba Jagti Nagrota. All these four establishments were sealed through Tehsildar Nagrota. Owner of Jai Shiv Shankar Vaishno Dhaba Bantalab was also booked for violating protocols.

Five cases under FIR Numbers 250/2021, 251/2021, 252/2021, 253/2021 and 254/2021 under Sections 188 IPC and 51(b) DM Act were registered at Police Station Nagrota and five persons were arrested.

Further investigation into the cases is going on.