DGP visits family of martyr Rohit Chib, recuperating police officer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh today visited the family of martyr Rohit Chib at Jagti here to express solidarity and know the well-being of the family.

The DGP was received by SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, AIG Welfare, PHQ Rajinder Gupta and other senior officers.

The DGP expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the fallen hero who gave supreme sacrifice of his life while fighting the terrorists.

Singh while interacting with the family said that the whole police pariwar stands with families of martyrs and shares their grief and sorrow.

The DGP assured that every support would be provided to the family and said that JKP Pariwar would be there to shoulder the responsibility and all required support shall be extended.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rohit Chib attained martyrdom in an encounter at Pariwan area of District Kulgam while evacuating the civilians from the encounter site to safer places. In the encounter a top terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was gunned down. Martyr Rohit Chib had joined the J&K Police as constable in the year 2011 and was promoted to the next rank for his dedication and devotion towards duties in the year 2017.

Earlier, the DGP visited the recuperating officer Sumir Kotwal, SP at his residence at Talab Tillo, to inquire about the health of the officer. The DGP interacted with the officer and his family members and expressed happiness that the officer was recuperating well after going through medical intervention in New Delhi.

The DGP J&K was accompanied by AIG (Tech/DPT, J&K), Shridhar Patil and AIG (Communication), Manoj Kumar Pandit during his visit.