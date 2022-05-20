DGP visits Baramulla, reviews security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 20: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited Baramulla District where he interacted with the jawans and officers and also reviewed security scenario in an officers meeting held at District Police Office.

The meeting was attended by DIG North Kashmir, Udaybhaskar Billa, SSP Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DySP Headquarters Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari, SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz Khanday and other jurisdictional officers.

The DGP interacted with the police officers and personnel who were part of operation in which five terrorists involved in recent Barammulla grenade attack were arrested.

Directing for speedy completion of the case and framing of charges against the accused, the DGP directed for meticulous investigation for logical conclusion of the case. He stressed for using the modern and scientific tools to ensure exemplary punishment to all the perpetrators.

The DGP directed for sharing the weekly progress report with the PHQ. He directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their helpers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people. He stressed for more intensified anti-terror operations.

He said that collective efforts are required to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between the forces to meet the security challenges. He said that terror outfits are attempting to create a sense of fear and terror among the general public and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that their evil attempts are foiled

The DIG North Kashmir and SSP Baramulla briefed the DGP regarding the various measures taken for public safety. The officers also apprised the DGP about the anti-terror operations.