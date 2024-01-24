DGP Swain Visits Victor Force Awantipora; Appreciates Synergy Between Forces

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain visited Victor Force Awantipora in South Kashmir. He was received by the GoC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh and other army officers.

The DGP, J&K was accompanied by ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat and AIG Training & Policy Manoj Kumar Pandith.

During the visit, security scenario, challenges and measures to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in South Kashmir was discussed.

GoC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh on this occasion gave a detailed presentation regarding the present security situation of his area. He highlighted the teamwork of Army, Police & CAPFs in maintaining the peace & order. He also shared measures to counter any attempt of reviving the terrorism or terror eco-system by means of area domination and conducting operations on regular basis.

DGP Swain appreciated the efforts of forces and the synergy between them. He, however emphasised on improving it further by taking it to next level at the staff as well as on the operational front. He said that the peace achieved in J&K after the sacrifices of hundreds of officers and jawans of all forces need to be protected, improved, and established forever.