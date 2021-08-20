DGP stresses on intensified CASOs against terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited Kulgam today where he chaired a security review meeting with the Army, CRPF and jurisdictional officers. During the meeting he took stock of the security situation of the district.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP was received by DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh and other jurisdictional officers. Besides the IGP Kashmir, the meeting was attended by Brig Sector 01 RR Vijay Mahadavan, Brig Sector 02 RR AS Pundher, DIG SKR, Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Anantnag, OP Uphaday, SSP Kulgam, COs of Army, CRPF and gazetted jurisdictional officers.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, the DGP stressed for intensified cordon and search operations (CASOs) to eliminate remaining terrorists. He directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. The DGP said all the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under radar to foil their attempts. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti peace activities, he directed.

During the meeting the DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions. He directed officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb the peace. The DGP ordered a series of measures to further tighten the nose of anti-nation elements.

The DGP directed the officers to brief their respective officers and personnel on a regular basis, especially the forces guarding the vital installations and important persons.

The officers representing different forces briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to safety and security of people in Jammu and Kashmir.