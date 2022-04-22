DGP, senior officers pay floral tribute to martyr ASI of CISF

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 22: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh led senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil administration and CAPFs in paying floral tributes to the martyr Assistant Sub-Inspector of CISF S P Patel in a wreath laying ceremony held at District Police Lines Jammu, this afternoon. Click here to watch video

Senior officers ADGPs H. K. Lohia, Mukesh Singh, M. K. Sinha, Danesh Rana, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, DIG CISF S K Sinha, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, AIG of PHQ, Commandants of Jammu based battalions of JKAP/IRP, CRPF and other gazetted officers & personnel of JKP and CISF, CRPF paid their tributes to the martyr.

The DGP on behalf of JK Police parivar conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyr.While talking to media the DGP, said that Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and CISF had launched a joint operation during the intervening night at Sujwan area, where the officer was injured in a terrorist fire and later succumbed to his injuries.