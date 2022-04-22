Chief Secy e-inaugurates 77 sports projects

*Asks Deptt to put assets to optimal usage through regular tournaments

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today e-inaugurated 77 projects completed under the Capex budget by the Youth Services and Sports Department, and dedicated the newly created assets to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Department, Director Youth Services and Sports Department, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, and other senior officers of the Department.

The sports related infrastructural projects have been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.57 crore and include development of playfields, construction of sports halls, courts and buildings, and stadium illumination.

Some of the prominent projects among those inaugurated today are the Synthetic Lawn Tennis Court at MA Stadium, Jammu; Yoga Wellness Centre & Yoga Park at M A Stadium, Jammu and installation of high mast lights at 6 Sports Stadiums for conducting day & night tournaments.

The unprecedented boost to sporting infrastructure is aimed at promoting sporting culture in the Union territory; proactively engaging youth in sports and fitness activities; and identifying the raw local talent for further training and transformation into international caliber athletes.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to optimally utilize its infrastructure by organizing regular sports activities across Jammu and Kashmir and purposefully engaging the youth in the Union territory. The Department was also asked to ensure the upkeep, maintenance and cleanliness at all sports stadiums and promote their usage by a greater number of players and athletes, besides, installing proper signage for easy identification and public awareness.

To further boost sports engagements for optimal utilization of these assets, Dr. Mehta directed the Sports Council to coordinate with the departments of Youth Services, School Education and Higher Education and promote engagements through regional tournaments and games on a regular basis.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the Department to regularly monitor its asset utilization by analyzing the number of hours played, number of games/tournaments organized, and number of players/athletes engaged at each facility. It was asked to lay special focus on organizing talent hunts at block/district level and across all youth clubs.