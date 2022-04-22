J&K bodybuilders shine in National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Jammu and Kashmir bodybuilders excelled in Mr and Miss Universe (India) Championship and National Bodybuilding Championship by securing bronze medals.

For the first time in the history of the J&K, athlete Gouravi Dubey won Women’s Fit Model Bronze medal at Miss Universe Championship-2022, held at Pune from April 15 to 17, while team members of J&K Amateur Bodybuilding Association men including Dhananjay Singh Charak and Angrez Singh won bronze medal in their respective weight categories.

The other athletes including Divyanshu Verma, Rahul Malhotra and Rahul Thapa have succeeded to win fourth place in their respective weight categories in Mr Universe event at Pune.

Rohit Verma (Gen Secretary) had accompanied the team as official.