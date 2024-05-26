DGP sanctions scholarships for wards of martyrs, serving police personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: To boost the morale and competitiveness of police personnel’s wards, including SPOs, and to provide financial assistance to martyrs’ families, Director General of Police, RR Swain, has sanctioned scholarships totalling over Rs 8.50 lakh for 105 deserving students excelling in academics and competitive exams.

A statement said that a meritorious scholarship of Rs 6,000 each was awarded to 22 wards of serving police personnel who scored above 90% in the Class 10th exams for the academic session 2022-23.

Additionally, Rs 4,000 each was sanctioned for 17 wards who scored above 80% marks. Top performers include Azra Manzoor (98.8%), Syed Tehniyat Tasleem (98%), and Navdeep Kour (97.6%).

For the wards of serving SPOs, Rs 7,200 each was awarded to two students who scored above 90% in Class 12 exams and Rs 6,000 each to three students who scored above 80%.

In the Class 10 exams, Rs 6,000 each was awarded to those scoring above 90%, and Rs 4,000 each to eight students scoring above 80%. Top scorers include Akanksha Sharma (95.8%), Musheetah Ayoub (95%), and Ankit Sharma (94.4%).

For those excelling in competitive exams such as JEE (Mains), NEET, BOPEE, SKUAST, and GATE, special rewards of Rs 10,000 each and commendation certificates were sanctioned for 34 wards of serving police personnel.

Furthermore, scholarships totalling Rs 2 lakh from the Central Police Education Fund were awarded to 15 wards of martyred police personnel, with amounts ranging from Rs 12,500 to Rs 15,000 for those pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.