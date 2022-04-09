DGP reviews security scenario for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 9: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh visited Ganderbal district and inaugurated Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at Police Component Ganderbal, here today.

The DGP also chaired officers meeting to review the security scenario and preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The DGP was accompanied by Special DG CID J&K, RR Swain, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and DIG CKR Sujit Kumar.

Dilbag Singh along with other senior officers inspected the newly constructed building. He was apprised by the SSP Ganderbal about the facilities and gadgets with latest new technology that will be available at the new office to achieve better results in investigative and operational work.

Chairing the officers meeting, the DGP commended the work and role of District Police in maintaining peace and order and directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti national elements and their supporters. He stressed upon officers to identify the people and OGWs who support these anti national elements and help in sustaining the terror eco-system. He appreciated the recent successes of J&K Police and other security forces against terrorism in different encounters.

He directed the officers to continue to maintain cordial relations with the general public and stressed to organize police community partnership group meetings at the grass root level.

The DGP directed the officers to address the grievances of jawans who are working day/night to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “At Police headquarters level various welfare measures were taken in the past and continuous efforts are being taken to facilitate more welfare and promotional measures for its officers and jawans,” he informed.

“A detailed ‘Power Point Presentation’ was also presented to the DGP with regard to the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Annual Yatra. The DGP directed the officers to prepare and to take all necessary measures for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

Later, the DGP visited 24 RR Battalion Headquarter at Duder Hama Ganderbal, where Brigadier Atul Rajput, Commander 3 Sector RR and Colonel DV Reddy SM CO 24 RR briefed the DGP on the preparations made by units under the 3 Sector RR for the upcoming Yatra.