DGP reviews arrangements for 33rd PPM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the 33rd Police Public Mela (PPM) to be organised here at Gulshan Ground Jammu on February 19.

Besides DGP, the review meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/SDRF, B Srinivas; Special DsG RR Swain, AK Choudhary; ADGsGP, SJM Gillani, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danish Rana and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said that due to COVID-19, the event is being organised in full scale after a gap of three years and directed the officers to ensure that the event is very well organised.

He directed for proper arrangements for the people visiting the event particularly for the aged citizens. He also stressed upon the different committees’ head to ensure that there is no loose and left unattended.

He directed the officers to make arrangements that the coupons are available to the general public at convenient places.

He also asked the officers for making sufficient arrangements for traffic, vehicle parking, medical facility etc.

AIG (Welfare) PHQ, Dr Abhishek Mahajan gave a detailed presentation regarding the mela and informed the meeting that 7847 prizes are up for grabs in the mela which include 21 cars, 7 scooties, as many motorcycles and other items.