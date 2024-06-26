DGP releases Urdu compendium on New Criminal Laws

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, released the “Compendium on three New Criminal Laws – Teen Naye Foujdaari Qawaneen” along with informative flyers in Urdu at a function held at the Police Headquarters here.

The new laws will be implemented nationwide starting July 1, 2024.

The compendium provides an Urdu translation of the key changes introduced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

It includes chapters on substantive law, comparisons between BNS and IPC, and detailed procedural provisions regarding investigation, arrest, search, seizure, prosecution, and trial under BNSS and BSA.

The compendium also covers new provisions like the use of forensics and technology in investigations, witness protection schemes, terrorism, organized crime, and special provisions for women and children, all presented in clear and accessible Urdu.

The compendium was compiled and translated by a committee led by SSP Mubassir Latifi, with members DySPs Owais Wani, Abdul Majid Magray, Faisal Arif Rishu, and PSIs Ahsan Khan and Muhammad Zaman.

DGP Swain praised the committee’s efforts and emphasized the importance of understanding these laws in Urdu and Hindi. Senior officials including ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ M.K. Sinha, IGP (POS) PHQ BS Tuti, DIGs Sujit Kumar, M Suleman Choudhary, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, and Nisha Nathyal attended the book release in person while several other officers attended the function via video conferencing.